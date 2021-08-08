NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Raptors re-sign restricted free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr.

The Associated Press

TORONTO

The Toronto Raptors re-signed restricted free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr. to a multiyear contract Sunday.

The 22-year-old Trent split last season with Portland and Toronto, averaging 15.3 points and 31.1 minutes in 58 games. He was dealt to Toronto with Rodney Hood in the deal that sent Norman Powell to Portland at the trade deadline.

The former Duke player has averaged 11.0 points in 134 games in three NBA seasons.

