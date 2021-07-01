Bucks rule Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of East finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday that the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as out.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable.

Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela's right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4.