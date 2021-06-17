Los Angeles tries to finish off series against Utah in game 6

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -1.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Clippers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Utah Jazz in game six. The Clippers won the previous meeting 119-111. Paul George scored 37 points to lead LA to the win and Bojan Bogdanovic totaled 32 points in the loss for Utah.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 22-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 48.2 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Utah.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 113.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.3% shooting.

Jazz: Averaging 116.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).