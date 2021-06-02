Jokic and the Nuggets aim to clinch series against Portland

Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (42-30, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Portland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Portland Trail Blazers in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets won the last matchup 147-140. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to lead Denver to the win and Damian Lillard recorded 55 points in the loss for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Portland is third in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 3.9 offensive boards.

The Nuggets have gone 26-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is eighth in the league with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 28.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 23.5 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 19 points per game and shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 29.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 122 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring).