Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks

The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, give five before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.

Bucks officials said Tuesday that the 29-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

