Toronto hosts Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (45-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Los Angeles looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Raptors are 16-18 on their home court. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Clippers are 19-13 in road games. Los Angeles is 30-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 105-100 in the last matchup on May 4. Paul George led LA with 22 points, and Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Khem Birch is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 12.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 25.1 points and collecting 6.5 rebounds. George is averaging 20.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.0% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: day to day (hand), Pascal Siakam: day to day (shoulder), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Aron Baynes: day to day (foot).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Amir Coffey: day to day (health and safety protocols).