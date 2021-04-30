NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo misses Bulls game with sprained ankle

The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts as he falls during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
CHICAGO

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right ankle.

Antetokounmpo exited Thursday's loss to Houston in the opening minute. The two-time MVP rolled his already-hurt ankle when he appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk while driving for a layup.

Antetokounmpo limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game. He finished with one point.

He ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring (28 points per game) and seventh in rebounding (11.2) through Thursday. The Bucks were third in the Eastern Conference at behind Brooklyn and Philadelphia entering Friday's game.

