Detroit takes on Atlanta, looks to stop 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (34-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three games in a row.

The Pistons are 11-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 111.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.7 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 123-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Trae Young led Atlanta with 38 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 22.6 points for the Pistons. Josh Jackson is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.4% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: out (ankle).