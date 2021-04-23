Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Milwaukee meet

Philadelphia 76ers (39-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-22, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks have gone 21-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 14 turnovers and is 22-12 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The 76ers are 25-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference allowing just 108.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.3 points while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.7 points per game and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 9.2 rebounds and 27.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 46.3% shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (ankle).