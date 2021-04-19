Knicks face the Hornets on 6-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (28-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Knicks are 19-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the best team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 104.5 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Hornets are 15-14 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte gives up 111.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 109-88 on Jan. 11. Gordon Hayward scored 34 points to help lead Charlotte to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Taj Gibson is shooting 54.0% and averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Terry Rozier is averaging 20.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 45 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 43.5% shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 103.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (quad), Malik Monk: out (ankle).