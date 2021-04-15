Warriors rookie James Wiseman ruled out for season with meniscus tear

Warriors center James Wiseman has been officially ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee on Thursday, the team announced.

Wiseman, 20, will begin his rehab immediately and is expected to return for the 2021-22 season. The Warriors will provide another update in September — a five-month timetable that indicates Wiseman could miss out on a full workload in the offseason.

According to Dr. Nirav Pandya of UCSF, Wiseman likely had his meniscus sewn together during surgery, which would result in a longer recovery time. He added that generally, patients of this procedure are “off the leg” for about six weeks until they can begin walking on their own. After three or four months, they can begin running and stability returns at about six months.

If true, this would be a major setback for Wiseman, who had appeared to be turning a corner during an up-and-down rookie season before suffering the injury in Saturday’s win in Houston. In his final three games, Wiseman totaled 37 points on 62.1% shooting and 17 rebounds in 54 minutes while showing improved timing as a screen-setter, lob finisher and rim protector.

In the short term, Kevon Looney will continue to start at center and the Warriors will use a heavy dose of smaller lineups featuring Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson in the frontcourt. Over the next few days, the front office will consider adding another big man with one of their open roster spots, although they will only sign another center if they believe he can help them make the playoffs.

“Adding size just for the sake of adding size doesn’t accomplish anything,” Kerr said before Thursday night’s game in Cleveland. “But if you can add a good player who can help you win a game, then it matters.”

But there are greater, long-term repercussions at play. Rookies often make a developmental leap between their first and second seasons, and the Warriors had hoped Wiseman could recover from surgery in time for a full offseason that would help him develop into the difference-maker the Warriors need him to be next year.

However, if Wiseman cannot return to the court during this upcoming five-month period, he would not be able to play in August’s Las Vegas Summer League or train with the Team USA Select Team over the summer. His plans to work out with Kevin Garnett will need to be rescheduled.

Since leaving Memphis after just three games due to eligibility concerns, Wiseman has had to deal with his share of adversity. Because of the pandemic, rookies in his class did not have a Summer League. Wiseman also missed training camp and preseason because of a positive coronavirus test, 11 games with a wrist injury and three more because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

In all, Wiseman appeared in 39 games (27 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.

But this is the toughest blow yet, to him and the Warriors. When head coach Steve Kerr inserted Wiseman into the starting lineup in March, Wiseman’s development became the top priority of this season. Golden State understood that to return to title contention, Wiseman needed reps and experience.

Now Wiseman won’t get any of that for several months, affecting the Warriors’ timetable for a return to title contention.