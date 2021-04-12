Doncic and the Mavericks face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (36-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (29-23, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Philadelphia 76ers. Doncic currently ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 13-11 on their home court. Dallas is 13-7 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers.

The 76ers have gone 16-12 away from home. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.7 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 111-97 in the last meeting on Feb. 25. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 48.5% and averaging 28.5 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 15 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 15 points per game. Seth Curry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 43.8% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 107.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (leg).

76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Tobias Harris: out (knee), Danny Green: out (hip).