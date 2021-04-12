NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Valanciunas leads Memphis against Chicago following 34-22 showing

Chicago Bulls (22-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Chicago Bulls after Jonas Valanciunas' 34-point, 22-rebound performance in the Grizzlies' 132-125 loss to the Pacers.

The Grizzlies are 12-15 in home games. Memphis is 20-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 12-14 in road games. Chicago is 18-10 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 19 points per game, and is averaging 3.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Valanciunas is shooting 61.1% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.1 assists while scoring 8.1 points per game. Zach LaVine is averaging 4.7 assists and 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 119.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 46.5% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 49.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: day to day (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).

Bulls: Garrett Temple: day to day (hamstring).

