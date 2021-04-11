Warriors’ James Wiseman suffers possible season-ending knee injury

Warriors center James Wiseman reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and may miss the remainder of the season, dealing another injury blow to Golden State and its postseason hopes.

Wiseman injured his knee in the first half of Saturday night’s 125-109 victory over Houston and underwent an MRI that revealed the damage. This news organization confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the scans revealed serious knee damage.

Further consultation with doctors over the next few days will inform the Warriors’ plan of action and Wiseman’s timeline for return, a team spokesperson said.

The Warriors’ No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Wiseman had recently shown signs of a breakthrough before the injury. He had totaled 27 points on 18-for-29 shooting and 17 rebounds over his final three games.

The injury occurred when Wiseman landed awkwardly after Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. blocked his dunk attempt less than a minute into the second quarter of Saturday’s win. Wiseman grabbed his right knee in pain, headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

For Wiseman, this is yet another setback in a trying rookie season. Fortunately it shouldn’t have a long-term effect on his development. Serious meniscus tears are relatively common in the NBA. Pelicans star Zion Williamson, for example, suffered a torn meniscus last season and is now playing at an All-Star level in his second season.

As Jeff Stotts of instreetclothes.com detailed, Wiseman’s return timeline will be determined by the level of surgery needed. Not all meniscus injuries require surgery, per Stotts, but most do. The typical timetable for recovery is 6-8 weeks.

In addition to Williamson, other recent examples of meniscus injuries include Derrick Rose who in 2015 required surgery and returned after about five weeks. In 2018, Jimmy Butler returned from meniscus surgery after about five weeks as well.

With only 19 games remaining it’s more than likely that Wiseman’s season is over — a tough break for the 20-year-old who appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

Williamson’s meniscus injury did not derail his development, and the Warriors are hoping Wiseman can similarly bounce back.

As for Golden State’s playoff chances, losing Wiseman is a blow to its depth at center. Kevon Looney, who started 15 games this season, will take over as the starting center. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green will see minutes at the five in small-ball lineups.

Also, the Warriors have an open roster spot they can use to add another big man. They can also wait until Gary Payton II’s 10-day contract expires after April 17 to add a center and avoid additional luxury taxes.

While the Warriors can likely stay afloat without Wiseman — whose performance on defense can best be described as inconsistent— during this playoff push, adding a center would be prudent.