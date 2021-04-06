Siakam and the Raptors take on Schroder and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

The Raptors have gone 11-12 in home games. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 3.

The Lakers are 15-8 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the league allowing just 105.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is third on the Raptors with 4.7 assists and scores 20.4 points per game. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 17.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 44.7% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 101 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).

Lakers: Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Wesley Matthews: day to day (neck), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).