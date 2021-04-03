Houston takes on New Orleans, looks to stop 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (21-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-35, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with New Orleans as losers of three in a row.

The Rockets are 4-6 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Houston is at the bottom of the Western Conference shooting 33% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 12-17 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds per game. Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 8.9.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Rockets 130-101 in their last matchup on Feb. 9. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 22 points, and John Wall paced Houston scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Brown is third on the Rockets averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 7.9 points per game while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

James Johnson ranks third on the Pelicans scoring 16.5 points and collecting 3.5 rebounds. Adams is shooting 63.5% and averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, seven steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: day to day (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Zion Williamson: out (thumb), Josh Hart: out (thumb).