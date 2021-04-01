San Antonio and Atlanta meet in non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (23-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-21, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on San Antonio for a non-conference matchup.

The Spurs are 12-14 on their home court. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Patty Mills shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 12-15 in road games. Atlanta ranks fourth in the NBA with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 125-114 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 23 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Derrick White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 9.5 assists while scoring 25.4 points per game. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: day to day (shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).