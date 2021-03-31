Williamson and the Pelicans take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (16-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson leads New Orleans into a matchup against Orlando. He's eighth in the NBA scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 14-11 on their home court. New Orleans is ninth in the league with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Williamson averaging 2.6.

The Magic are 6-16 on the road. Orlando ranks third in the league with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 8.9 rebounds and averages 7.9 points. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.6 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Terrence Ross is averaging 15.9 points for the Magic. Chuma Okeke is shooting 41.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 47 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 99.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: day to day (hip).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (thigh), Karim Mane: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib).