Lillard, Portland set for matchup with Detroit

Portland Trail Blazers (28-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (13-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Detroit Pistons. Lillard currently ranks second in the league scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Pistons are 8-13 in home games. Detroit is 1-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 14-9 on the road. Portland has a 9-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 22.6 points for the Pistons. Cory Joseph is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 29.8 points per game. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.3 assists and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya: out (migraine), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (spine), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (thumb).