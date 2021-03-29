Phoenix hosts Atlanta following overtime win against Charlotte

Atlanta Hawks (23-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-14, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Atlanta Hawks after the Suns took down the Hornets 101-97 in overtime.

The Suns have gone 15-8 in home games. Phoenix is 15-7 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers.

The Hawks are 12-14 on the road. Atlanta is third in the league with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Deandre Ayton is shooting 65.7% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Trae Young has shot 43.4% and is averaging 25.6 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.9 assists and 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.7% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 45 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (not with team), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).