Mitchell scores 35, leads Jazz past Grizzlies 126-110

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) battle for a rebound in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Joe Ingles added 15 points and seven assists.

The Jazz (34-11) made 19 3-pointers and shot 50% percent from the field overall on their way to their 19th consecutive win at home.

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. Dillon Brooks added 13 and Ja Morant chipped in 12.

The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game set at Utah.

Mitchell hit his first five shots from the field to give Utah an early boost on offense. His final basket in that start gave the Jazz a 23-13 lead midway through the first quarter.

It set the tone for a highly efficient first quarter for Utah, which shot 57% in the period. Memphis struggled to keep up after shooting just 28% over the same stretch.

After Brandon Clarke tipped in a layup to trim the deficit to 28-19, Clarkson hit back-to-back jumpers to ignite an 11-0 run that extended Utah’s lead to 39-19 at quarter’s end.

Memphis chipped away early in the second quarter and cut it to 45-36 on a 3-pointer from Brooks.

Then Mitchell took over again. Mitchell scored three straight baskets and assisted on three 3-pointers from Clarkson, fueling an 18-6 run that put the Jazz up 63-42 late in the second quarter.

Mitchell tallied 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting before halftime, his career high for points in a first half. Clarkson was right with him in terms of efficient scoring, tallying 20 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Utah led by as many as 30 points in the second half, going up 90-60 in the third quarter after Gobert capped off a 16-2 run with a putback layup.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Valanciunas has collected 168 rebounds in his last 11 games. … Memphis scored 32 points off 22 Jazz turnovers.

Jazz: Mike Conley did not play (right hamstring injury management). … Matt Thomas made his debut after Utah acquired him from the Raptors earlier in the week. Thomas finished with zero points and three turnovers in six minutes.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Houston on Monday.

Jazz: Host Cleveland on Monday.