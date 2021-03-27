NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Knicks’ Robinson breaks right foot against Bucks

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson broke his right foot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Knicks said Robinson would be re-evaluated when they return to New York on Sunday.

Robinson, averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per game, started against the Bucks and played six minutes in the first quarter before leaving.

Robinson was in his fourth game back after returning from a broken right hand, which he sustained in mid-February. He missed 15 games.

