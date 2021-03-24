Jokic and the Nuggets face the Raptors

Denver Nuggets (26-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets face the Toronto Raptors. Jokic currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 8-10 at home. Toronto is 10-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are 14-8 in road games. Denver has a 13-7 record against opponents below .500.

The Raptors and Nuggets square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.4 assists and scores 17.6 points per game. Norman Powell is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 27.1 points and is adding 11.3 rebounds. Jamal Murray is averaging 5.2 assists and 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Monte Morris: out (quad).