New York takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (13-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Knicks take on Orlando.

The Knicks are 13-13 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.6.

The Magic have gone 9-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 6-16 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 107-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 30 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Michael Carter-Williams is second on the Magic averaging 4.4 assists while scoring 9.2 points per game. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 4.6 assists and 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Derrick Rose: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (personal), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), James Ennis III: day to day (calf), Evan Fournier: day to day (groin), Aaron Gordon: day to day (ankle).