Top scorers square off in Dallas-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (26-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic is sixth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game and Leonard ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 11-12 in conference games. Dallas averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 10-1 when winning the rebound battle.

The Clippers are 16-8 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 18-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard has shot 51.5% and is averaging 26.4 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 43.6% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: James Johnson: out (personal), Dwight Powell: out (illness).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).