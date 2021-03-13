Doncic and Dallas visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks (19-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-15, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, meet when Denver and Dallas take the court. Jokic is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game and Doncic is seventh in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 8.5.

The Mavericks are 10-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Mavericks 117-113 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 30 points, and Doncic paced Dallas scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 27.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Doncic has shot 47.7% and is averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 60.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (illness), JaMychal Green: out (illness), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (illness).