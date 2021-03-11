Warriors to use all-female broadcast crew for game against Bulls

A year after making broadcasting history, Kate Scott will be at it again later this month when the Warriors do their part for women’s empowerment by employing an all-female radio broadcast crew for their home game against Chicago.

Scott, a veteran Bay Area announcer who’s broken broadcasting barriers for years, will become the first woman ever to handle play-by-play duties for the Warriors’ radio broadcast, according to Tim Roye, Golden State’s radio voice for the past 22 years, who’ll be stepping aside for the night.

Scott will be joined on the Warriors’ broadcast team for Golden State’s March 29 game against the Bulls by longtime basketball announcer Mary Murphy and Kerith Burke, the Warriors’ television reporter. Scott and Murphy will call the game action and Burke will handle pregame and postgame duties.

The Warriors’ decision to go with the all-female radio crew is just another celebration of Women’s History Month.

It was almost exactly a year ago when Scott teamed with 29 other women to help NBC Sports produce the first all-women NHL broadcast on U.S. airwaves. History was made with Scott handling the play-by-play duties for the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks game last March 8, and all females filling the roles of producers, directors and every other broadcast role that night.

She enjoyed other notable broadcast firsts by becoming the first woman to broadcast an NFL game on the radio when she worked a 49ers preseason game in 2016 and then becoming the first woman to do play-by-play for a Pac-12 football game on the conference’s network.

Scott, who co-hosts 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, had no idea about her upcoming assignment when she was interviewing Roye on the Warriors’ flagship station Thursday.

After casually asking Scott what she’d be doing on March 29, Roye corrected her when Scott said she’s probably be watching the Warriors-Bulls game that night.

“You’re not going to be watching the Bulls and Warriors,” Roye said. “What we want to do to cap off women’s empowerment month is to put together an all-female broadcasting crew for the radio. … and, Kate, we want you to do play-by-play.”

“What!?” a stunned Scott said while falling back into her chair in disbelief. “Wait. Are you serious, Tim?”

“This is crazy. I’m still in shock right now, but thank you for this opportunity, Tim.”