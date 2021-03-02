Nets’ Steve Nash named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February; James Harden is Player of the Month

One day after defeating Gregg Popovich, Nets coach Steve Nash received a league-wide honor.

The NBA named Nash, a Hall of Fame point guard and first-year head coach, its Eastern Conference Coach of the Month of February. Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder received the same honors out West for leading the Jazz to a 12-2 record in the month.

Nets star James Harden was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Month, continuing his campaign for league Most Valuable Player in a month in which he posted three triple-doubles and averaged about 25.5 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds per game.

It was the fourth time in Nets history a player and coach have earned the honors in the same month, joining Lawrence Frank and Vince Carter in April of 2007, Frank and Kenyon Martin in Feb. 2004, and Byron Scott and Jason Kidd in 2002.

Nash briefly reflected on the influences on his coaching style after the team’s 124-113 win over the Spurs on Monday. He played for Danny Ainge his first seasons in Phoenix, Don Nelson for five seasons in Dallas, Mike D’Antoni (his lead assistant in Brooklyn), Terry Porter and Alvin Gentry in Phoenix, then D’Antoni again in his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I think I’m mostly influenced by all the coaches I played for,” Nash said. “Learning a lot of all their personalities, all the different things and the values that they share, and more that they individually have. I think I’m probably an amalgamation of all those values and characteristics in some way.”

Nash orchestrated a 9-4 record in the month, leading a Nets team with roster uncertainty. Kevin Durant only appeared in three games in February and will continue to be out through the All-Star break battling a hamstring strain. Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green and other Nets players also missed time for a number of reasons, while Spencer Dinwiddie has been out since Game 3 with a partially torn ACL.

Nash also helped turn around a Nets defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in the first leg of the season. Before winning eight in a row, Nash’s team was gut-checked by a poor offensive team in the Pistons that hung 122 points in a win over the Nets.

“It’s up to the team to decide what type of team they want to be, what they want to get out of this experience,” Nash ripped into his star-stacked team after that Feb. 9 game. " I think our team needs to challenge themselves and figure out who they want to be, and what they want to represent together. So, having played the game, a certain amount of that comes down to team building within that locker room, and deciding if they want to come together and be a force, or if that’s not as important. And I think right now they’ve been tested here whether they want to become that team that is tough and connected and competitive every single night. And that’s got to come from within that room.”

The Nets turned around and became the hottest team in the league, behind Snyder’s Jazz winning 19 of 20 straight games, after Brooklyn ran off an eight-game winning streak and enter Wednesday’s matchup against Houston on a 9-1 run.

Popovich’s comments on Nash as a player may be a glimpse at what kind of coach the Nets have in Brooklyn.

“He’s one of the all-time great competitors, and while he’s competing at such a high level, also one of the great thinkers, understanding exactly what was going on in a game in any situation, what was needed while he’s physically competing at the highest level,” he said. “He was a very, very special player.”

Suns guard Devin Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Month.