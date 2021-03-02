Philadelphia and Utah meet in out of conference showdown

Utah Jazz (27-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The 76ers have gone 15-3 at home. Philadelphia has a 23-10 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Jazz are 12-6 in road games. Utah is 26-6 when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 134-123 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 40 points, and Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.3 rebounds and averages 29.8 points. Simmons is averaging 18.3 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: out (knee).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).