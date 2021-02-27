Sacramento faces Charlotte on 5-game home skid

Charlotte Hornets (15-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on Charlotte looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Kings have gone 7-11 in home games. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 114 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Hornets are 6-9 on the road. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.1.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings scoring 22.8 points per game, and is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 6.5 assists and 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 114.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points on 52.3% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, eight steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Tyrese Haliburton: out (calf), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), Hassan Whiteside: out (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (hip), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).