Sacramento takes on Detroit, seeks to break 9-game skid

Sacramento Kings (12-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento enters the matchup with Detroit after losing nine in a row.

The Pistons are 6-8 in home games. Detroit gives up 112.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Kings are 5-9 in road games. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 120.5 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Josh Jackson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

De'Aaron Fox has shot 46.9% and is averaging 22.7 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

Kings: 1-9, averaging 114.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points on 51.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Saddiq Bey: day to day (ankle), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols).