Minnesota visits Washington on 3-game road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-26, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (12-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Timberwolves visit Washington.

The Wizards have gone 5-9 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.5 points while shooting 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 3-15 on the road. Minnesota is 6-24 when allowing more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Timberwolves 130-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 1. Bradley Beal led Washington with 31 points, and Malik Beasley paced Minnesota scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is shooting 48.1% and averaging 32.8 points. Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.7 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.7 rebounds and averages 22.5 points. Anthony Edwards is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 15.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 45.9% shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 111.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (knee), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).