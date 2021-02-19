Nikola Vucevic’s triple-double lifts Magic to win over Warriors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic recorded a triple-double and hit two key free throws with 16.4 seconds to play as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors, 124-120, on Friday night at Amway Center.

Vucevic finished with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double as Orlando (12-18) won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Cleveland on Jan. 4 and 6.

Evan Fournier had a season-high 28 points, while Terrence Ross had 24 points and rookie Chuma Okeke added 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks and hit clutch baskets down the stretch.

Stephen Curry finished with 29 points and Kelly Oubre scored 26 for the Warriors (16-14).

It looked like Orlando was in cruise control after Vucevic sank a jump hook to make it 71-54.

But the Warriors roared back and were up 13 before the Magic rallied. It started with a 3 by Fournier before Okeke scored on a layup off a pass from Vucevic to make it 108-104 with 6:29 to play.

Okeke later came from the weak side to block a Curry layup attempt, then sank a 3 on the ensuing possession. Vucevic hit a short jump hook, drained an 18-foot jumper and then found Okeke in the corner for another 3.

Ross then drained a 3 with 1:48 to make it 119-112.

The Warriors turned it over on back-to-back possessions and Michael Carter-Williams made two free throws to make it 121-114.

Curry nearly erased that deficit with 3s on back-to-back possessions before Vucevic made two free throws for a 123-120 lead with 16.4 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Carter-Williams and Vucevic hounded Curry before he put up a contested 3 that missed everything.

James Ennis made one free throw with 2.9 seconds left to seal it.

The Magic return to action Sunday when they face the Detroit Pistons in the first of a two-game set at Amway.