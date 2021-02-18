The Nets’ Big 3 could be All-Star teammates

LOS ANGELES — The Nets officially have 2021 All-Star starters on their roster.

Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were named Eastern Conference NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, with Durant named a team captain. He will pick his teammates against Lakers star LeBron James, and both will go toe-to-toe on March 7 in Atlanta.

James Harden was the odd man out, finishing behind Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Irving in the fan vote.

“Well-deserved. James as well. He’s been unbelievable. You saw that last night out in Phoenix. He’s been brilliant,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said ahead of the Lakers game on Thursday. “But Kyrie and Kevin have been outstanding and were appreciated by the voters and well-deserved. So exciting times for Nets fans.”

In his first season back in action after rupturing his Achilles tendon, Durant is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists, shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 86% from the line. Irving is averaging 28 points per game playing the shooting guard spot this season at sky-high efficiency of 53% from the field, 44% from 3 and 92% from the foul line.

The other Eastern Conference All-Star starters are Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee Bucks reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Western Conference starters are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

The All-Star Game is no longer East vs. West, but a playground-style pickup format where captains draft their own teammates, one at a time. NBA coaches are responsible for selecting All-Star reserves, and their selections are announced on Feb. 23.

Harden, who is averaging 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds per game, is likely to be named a reserve, which means Durant could feasibly select both his teammates in the All-Star Game.