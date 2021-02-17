Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards drives as Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Sabonis, Brogdon and the Pacers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Indiana trailed 98-88 and eventually took a five-point lead in the fourth. Sabonis knocked down a pair of free throws with 11.1 seconds left in regulation to help send the game to overtime tied at 121.

The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio finished wdith a a season-high 20 points and 13 assists.

Minnesota lost its second game in as many nights after falling to the Los Angels Lakers 112-104 Tuesday.

Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards had a good look at a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, but his 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired.

Minnesota led 73-69 at halftime. Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter. Neither team topped 20 points in the period as the Timberwolves moved out to a 92-86 lead heading into the final period. Minnesota was 6 of 22 from the floor in the third.

Coming off a career-high 28 points a night earlier, Edwards was quiet offensively. The No. 1 draft pick made some noise late in the first half with a big dunk, but shot 3 for 15 overall.

Naz Reid had 18 points off Minnesota's bench. The Timberwolves' reserves outscored Indiana's reserves 57-39.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Doug McDermott returned to action after missing Indiana’s last game with a right knee injury. He had eight points. … Sabonis notched his 25th double-double of the season. ... Brogdon was 6 for 7 from 3-point range.

Timberwolves: Rookie Jaden McDaniels got his first career start. McDaniels had 11 points. … Minnesota tallied a 40-point second quarter for the second time this season. The Timberwolves also scored 43 points in the second quarter against Denver on Jan. 5.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Indiana heads to Houston for a game against the Rockets on Saturday. The Pacers won their previous matchup against Houston 114-107.

Timberwolves: Minnesota concludes its three-game homestand hosting Toronto on Friday. It’s the second game in six days between the teams, with the Wolves beating the Raptors on Valentine’s Day.