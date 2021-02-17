Trae Young scores 40 points, Hawks beat Celtics 122-114

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 122-114 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta win in Boston for the first time since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. They took a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston rallied to cut it to 94-91, but Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run get it back up to 102-93 with 6:33 left.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points for Celtics. They have lost five of seven.

76ERS 118, ROCKETS 113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late in Philadelphia's victory over Houston.

Seth Curry scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris added 24 to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists.

John Wall scored 28 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost seven in a row.

WIZARDS 130, NUGGETS 128

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left and Washington beat Denver for its third straight victory.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists Washington has won three straight for the first time since December 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season.

MAGIC 107, KNICKS 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat New York.

Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando.

Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York.

PACERS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 128, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota in overtime.

The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench.

BULLS 105, PISTONS 102

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and Chicago beat Detroit on short notice.

The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead.

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons.