Orlando hosts New York after Randle’s 44-point game

New York Knicks (14-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (10-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Orlando Magic after Julius Randle scored 44 points in the Knicks' 123-112 victory against the Hawks.

The Magic are 7-10 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 40.6 points per game in the paint.

The Knicks are 10-9 in conference games. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 91-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. RJ Barrett led New York with 22 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is fifth on the Magic with 3.4 assists and scores 23.7 points per game. Terrence Ross is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 23.1 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Derrick Rose is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.3% shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: day to day (shoulder), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (groin), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Al-Farouq Aminu: day to day (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Frank Ntilikina: out (health and safety protocols).