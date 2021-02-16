Beal gets the best of Wall as Wizards defeat Rockets 131-119

Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) meet up after an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 131-119. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Bradley Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining matchup with ex-teammate John Wall, and the Wizards beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 131-119 on Monday night in Wall’s return to Washington.

Wall, traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick, had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight.

Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career.

Davis Bertans added 18 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season.

JAZZ 134, 76ERS 123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to power streaking Utah past Philadelphia in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.

Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20. Joe Ingles added 20 points for the Jazz.

Philadelphia was minus big man Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness.

Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds. He easily topped his previous best of 34 points set on Dec. 7, 2019. Tobias Harris had a season-high 36 points for the Sixers.

NETS 136, KINGS 125

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden had his fifth triple-double with Brooklyn and the Nets beat Sacramento as injured Kevin Durant watched from the bench.

Irving went 15 of 22 and made nine of the Nets’ franchise-record 27 3-pointers. Harden had 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, his ninth straight game with a double-double. The club record is 10.

Hassan Whiteside had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points and eight assists.

KNICKS 123, HAWKS 112

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading New York past Atlanta for its third straight victory.

Randle added nine rebounds and five assists, finishing one point shy of his career high.

RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks.

Trae Young had 23 points and eight assists for the Hawks, who dropped their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games.

BULLS 120, PACERS 112, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from Indiana.

Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.

WARRIORS 129, CAVALIERS 98

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and Golden State routed Cleveland.

Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Warriors sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Cleveland shot 38.9% from the floor and was winless on its five-game road trip.

CLIPPERS 125, HEAT 118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris had season highs of 32 points and six 3-pointers, and the Clippers beat Miami for their fourth straight victory.

The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who were out for the second straight night because of injuries. The Clippers have won eight of 11.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo added 27 points and 12 rebounds, and reserve Tyler Herro scored 27 points.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points for the Clippers. Lou Williams had 18 points and 10 assists, and two-way player Amir Coffey had a season-high 15 points and a career-high five 3-pointers.