Beal and Tatum clash in Washington-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (13-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's top scorers, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum, meet when Washington and Boston square off. Beal is first in the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game and Tatum is 10th in the league averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Wizards are 4-13 in conference games. Washington is 1-11 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are 10-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 116-107 in their last meeting on Jan. 8. Tatum led Boston with 32 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 32.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Wizards. Robin Lopez is shooting 60.9% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tatum ranks second on the Celtics averaging 4.5 assists while scoring 26.6 points per game. Brown is averaging 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 44 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 47.5% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: day to day (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (left hip), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (knee), Marcus Smart: out (calf).