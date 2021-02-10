Chicago Bulls set a franchise record with 25 3-pointers — 9 by Zach LaVine, who scores 46 — in a 129-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers on the New Orleans Pelicans for a 129-116 victory Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Bulls caught fire from beyond the arc, racing past their previous franchise record for 3s in a game by the end of the third quarter, and finished with 25. The Milwaukee Bucks set the NBA record earlier this season with 29 3s in a game.

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points — three short of his career best — and Coby White added 30 points on an electric, and historic, night for the backcourt duo. LaVine sank nine 3-pointers and White knocked down eight, making them the first duo in NBA history with at least eight 3s in the same game.

The Bulls put together one of their best all-around offensive performances of the season. They shot 59.3% from the field and 53.2% from 3-point range. They collected 36 assists, including eight off the bench from Tomas Satoransky and seven each from White and Garrett Temple.

It added up to a much-needed victory for the short-handed Bulls after going 2-3 in five games against the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 29 points, and Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 21 apiece. The teams combined for three 40-point quarters — the Bulls scored 44 in the first and 40 in the third, and the Pelicans scored 40 in the second.