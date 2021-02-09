Curry, Golden State set for matchup against San Antonio

Golden State Warriors (12-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Spurs -1.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks second in the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Spurs are 11-10 against conference opponents. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111.3 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 62.3% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 29.5 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 48.2% shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: out (illness), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).