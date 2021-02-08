New York visits Miami for conference matchup

New York Knicks (11-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and New York face off on Tuesday.

The Heat are 6-11 in conference matchups. Miami has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 1-10 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.5% and averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 22.7 points per game. Immanuel Quickley is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 14.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.4% shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 105.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Avery Bradley: out (calf), Chris Silva: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: day to day (thigh), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (left knee), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).