Knicks in discussions to trade for Derrick Rose

NEW YORK — Derrick Rose’s move out of Detroit could lead him back to Tom Thibodeau in New York.

Rose and the Pistons “have mutually agreed” to work out a trade, a source confirmed, and the Knicks are actively in discussions to acquire the former All-Star.

“It’s them along with other teams,” the source said.

The Clippers are reportedly among the suitors.

Rose, 32, hasn’t played in a week for the Pistons and missed Saturday’s game against the Lakers for “personal reasons,” the team announced. Rose’s career has been stalled by injuries but he remains a viable offensive weapon, averaging 14.2 points in 15 games this season. The Pistons entered Saturday with the league’s worst record and are pivoting toward a full rebuilding/tanking season.

Rose and Thibodeau share a long history with roots in Chicago, where the coach helped the point guard develop into the league’s youngest MVP in 2010. Thibodeau then took over in Minnesota and eventually signed Rose.

“Anywhere Thibs is, there’s going to be talks about getting D-Rose there,” a source close to Rose told the Daily News.

The Knicks are loaded with assets and Rose’s price shouldn’t be steep on an expiring $7.7 million contract. The Knicks have $18 million in cap space, multiple draft picks in both rounds and recent lottery picks who are out of the rotation: Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.

The Knicks could certainly use Rose’s scoring but there’s not an obvious place in the rotation, unless they deal starter Elfrid Payton or cut into the minutes of upstart rookie Immanuel Quickley. Rose might also play with those two in a smaller backcourt. His 3-point shooting remains sub-par but it’s improved at 33% this season.

Rose played one season for the Knicks in 2016-17 and was productive before season-ending knee surgery. However, the stint was marred by a rape civil trial in training camp (Rose was found not liable), a difficult adjustment to Phil Jackson’s triangle and leaving the team for a game midseason without explanation.

Rose was hopeful to re-sign with the Knicks but Steve Mills usurped Jackson as team president and wasn’t interested in a reunion. In his autobiography ‘I’ll Show You,’ Rose said Mills was disingenuous.

“No communication,” Rose wrote. “I thought, ‘I just gave y’all 18 a game. At the point guard position. And you go draft a point guard?,’ ” he wrote of the Knicks drafting Ntilikina. “Steve Mills is talking all this black stuff with me, like we’re brothers and all this. He’s saying that s---, making me think it’s going to make us closer. Come on, be yourself.”