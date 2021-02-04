Orlando hosts Chicago on 3-game home slide

Chicago Bulls (8-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Chicago.

The Magic have gone 6-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando averages 13.8 turnovers and is 3-8 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Bulls have gone 4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.1 points per game in the paint led by Zach LaVine averaging 9.3.

The Magic and Bulls meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Magic. Vucevic is averaging 11.6 rebounds and 23.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LaVine is averaging 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.4% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).