Top scorers square off in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas takes on Golden State. Doncic is sixth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game and Curry is fifth in the league averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Mavericks are 4-8 in conference matchups. Dallas is last in the league shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 7-5 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 17.1 points per game while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Doncic is averaging 26.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 28.2 points and is adding 5.7 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 110 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.8% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).