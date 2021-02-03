NBA & Atlanta Hawks

Jokic leads Denver against Los Angeles after 47-point game

Denver Nuggets (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-6, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Nikola Jokic scored 47 points in the Nuggets' 128-117 win over the Jazz.

The Lakers are 10-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.5.

The Nuggets are 9-7 in conference games. Denver averages 116.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 49% and averaging 25 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging two made 3-pointers and 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 26.8 points and is adding 11.8 rebounds. Jamal Murray is averaging five assists and 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).

