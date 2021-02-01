Drummond leads Cleveland against Minnesota after 25-22 performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-14, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Minnesota Timberwolves after Andre Drummond's 25-point, 22-rebound outing in the Cavaliers' 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 at home. Cleveland gives up 108.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 1-7 on the road. Minnesota has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers with 5.1 assists and scores 15.3 points per game. Drummond is averaging 17.2 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

D'Angelo Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 20 points and is adding 2.7 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 7.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 48.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 43 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Lamar Stevens: day to day (abdominal), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (ankle), Naz Reid: day to day (wrist).