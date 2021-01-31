Slow start hurts Magic during road loss to Raptors

The Orlando Magic couldn’t get their offense on track as they fell 115-102 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Cole Anthony scored 16 points, Nikola Vucevic had 15 points, Aaron Gordon scored 14 points and Dwayne Bacon had 13 for Orlando (8-13), which lost its third straight.

Gordon left in the third quarter after rolling his left ankle and did not return. The team said he will undergo further evaluation.

Orlando needed a late surge from its reserves to shoot 40.2% from the field.

The Raptors especially were effective against Vucevic and Terrence Ross, who once again drew extra attention from Toronto.

Vucevic started 2 of 12 before finishing 5 of 18 from the field and had three turnovers as the Raptors consistently ran two defenders at him, especially in the post.

Ross, meanwhile, had four points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Evan Fournier was 2 of 12 from the field for 11 points.

Pascal Siakam hit 12 of 23 shots on his way to 30 points to lead the Raptors (8-12).

Orlando scored just 15 points in the first quarter on 5-of-18 shooting and found itself in a 12-point deficit.

The Magic closed within 45-40 on a James Ennis free throw, but the Raptors regained the momentum with a 13-4 run to close the half.

The teams traded points throughout the third as Orlando couldn’t make a dent in its double-digit deficit. The Magic showed a little life early in the fourth quarter to get within eight on a 3-pointer by Vucevic.

But Siakam scored four of Toronto’s next six points and Orlando never got closer than 14 until the closing seconds.

The Magic and Raptors will face each other again Tuesday at Amway Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida.