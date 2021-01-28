Denver puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

Denver Nuggets (11-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Nuggets play San Antonio.

The Spurs are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 6.7.

The Nuggets are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 7-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 20.1 points per game, and is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Murray is averaging 13 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. JaMychal Green is averaging seven rebounds and 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 44.9% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Derrick White: out (toe).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring).