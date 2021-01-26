Sacramento visits Orlando, looks to end road slide

Sacramento Kings (6-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Orlando looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Magic have gone 4-4 in home games. Orlando averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 2-6 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Kings are 1-4 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 23.5 points per game, and is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Cole Anthony is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

De'Aaron Fox has shot 47.1% and is averaging 20.9 points for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 4.6 assists and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.0% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: day to day (groin), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (personal), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).